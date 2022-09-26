Search

26 Sept 2022

Fresh inquest starts into death of young woman refused hospital admission

Fresh inquest starts into death of young woman refused hospital admission

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Sept 2022 5:40 PM

A new inquest will examine whether there was a “further missed opportunity” to prevent the death of a vulnerable young woman who killed herself after being refused admission to hospital, a coroner has said.

The original 2015 inquest into the death of Sally Mays, 22, was quashed by the High Court last year after the emergence of a conversation between one of Miss May’s care co-ordinators and a consultant psychiatrist on the day she died, which had been withheld from the original hearing.

Starting a fresh inquest on Monday, senior coroner Professor Paul Marks described how Miss Mays, who had long-standing mental health issues, died at home in Hull on July 25 2014 after she was turned away by the Humber NHS Foundation Trust crisis team earlier that day.

The coroner explained that these new proceedings would focus on the new evidence around the conversation in the car park between Laura Elliot, who had brought Ms Mays to hospital on July 25, and Dr Kwame Fofie, and that a transcript of the previous eight-day-long hearing would be read into the record.

He said he would have to decide whether anything in the car park conversation “represented a further missed opportunity to assess Miss Mays and admit her”.

Prof Marks told Hull Coroner’s Court: “I fully acknowledge that the family’s grief has been compounded and they have been unable to obtain closure.”

He began the proceedings by recapping his findings from the quashed 2015 inquest to provide background to the new evidence.

Reading from his 2015 narrative conclusion, the coroner said: “(Miss Mays) was inappropriately assessed, not treated with appropriate respect or dignity, was not reassessed after being restrained as she should have been or after showing increasingly worrying self-harming behaviour.

“Had admission occurred after her initial assessment or following the further two missed opportunities, she would have survived and not died when she did.

“The failure to admit her to an inpatient psychiatric bed constitutes neglect and this neglect bears a direct causal relationship to her death later that evening.”

The coroner also recalled that he concluded “a further missed opportunity to save her life probably presented” when her call for an ambulance was not categorised appropriately and was compounded by delay in the arrival of paramedics.

Prof Marks said that, in 2015, he found that the assessment conducted by the gatekeeping nurse team was “lamentable” and the crisis team failed to identify the substantial risk of fatal self-harm.

The coroner said the decision not to admit Miss Mays was “illogical and unconscionable”.

Prof Marks said Miss Mays had long-standing psychiatric problems and was diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder.

Miss Mays’s parents, Andy and Angela Mays, from Hull, have spent years battling for a full investigation into their daughter’s death and their campaign culminated in the High Court ruling in December last year.

The High Court judges heard how Ms Elliot was leaving the unit that had refused admission when she spoke to Dr Fofie in the car park.

Bridget Dolan KC, representing her parents, told the High Court in written submissions that in one account of their exchange “Dr Fofie reassured her that ‘everything would be alright, and Sally would settle down or be picked up by a service’.”

She said that after Ms Elliot had discussions with two consultant psychiatrists, details of this conversation were not revealed to an internal NHS trust investigation nor the senior coroner.

Ms Dolan said Ms Elliot’s and Dr Fofie’s accounts of the conversation had changed over time, but said: “As the consultant psychiatrist to the admissions unit, Dr Fofie could have stepped in and reversed the unconscionable gatekeeping decision and averted Sally’s death.”

The inquest is expected to last three days.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media