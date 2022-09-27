Virgin Atlantic joins global airline alliance

Virgin Atlantic has announced it has joined global airline alliance SkyTeam.
The announcement means some members of Virgin Atlantic’s frequent flyer scheme will have access to more than 750 airport lounges around the world.
Other benefits for passengers include extra baggage allowances and reward points when flying with other SkyTeam airlines such as Aeromexico, China Airlines and Vietnam Airlines.
Virgin Atlantic is the first UK-based airline to join the alliance.
Its joint venture partners Air France, Delta Air Lines and KLM are also members.
Speaking at a press conference in central London, chief executive Shai Weiss said: “The pandemic has taught us the strength of partnerships is profound.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.