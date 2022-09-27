Search

27 Sept 2022

Key points Sir Keir Starmer made in his Labour conference speech

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Sept 2022 4:03 PM

Sir Keir Starmer vowed to create a publicly-owned energy company, boost home ownership and create a more stable economy.

Here is a quick look at the key points Sir Keir made during his second in-person conference speech as Labour leader:

– A vow to set up a publicly-owned “Great British Energy” company within the first year of a Labour government, to provide jobs, growth and green power.

– A target of 70% of home ownership, preventing buy-to-let landlords or second homeowners buying up properties first, saying: “Labour is the party of home ownership in Britain today.”

– Voters should never forgive the Conservatives for having “crashed the pound” to give “tax cuts for the richest 1% in our society”.

– A commitment to put “country first, party second”.

– The Labour Party is the credible alternative to the Tory Government, with Sir Keir vowing to “get us out of this endless cycle of crisis”.

– In a single term as prime minister, he would defeat the cost-of-living crisis, lift the “clouds of anxiety”, restore public service levels including in the NHS, and build more affordable housing.

– Labour would have the “courage to make very difficult choices” with the public finances, but warned this means not doing “good Labour things as quickly as we might like”.

– A green prosperity plan, to invest in wind, solar and nuclear power and insulate 19 million homes.

– Sir Keir led a chant of “Slava Ukraini” – Glory to Ukraine – after pledging to never allow Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “threats and imperialism to succeed”.

– The inclusion of personal touches in his speech, describing his memories of working class life in the 1970s and expressing joy at Arsenal topping the Premier League.

– It is “working class impatience” that has driven him throughout his career and continues to do so as Labour leader.

– A promise to “make Brexit work”, despite having voted Remain in the 2016 referendum.

– “No deal under any circumstances” with the Scottish National Party, as Sir Keir promised to “deliver change” in Scotland.

