28 Sept 2022

Investigation launched after Stephen Lawrence killer ‘takes selfies from cell’

Investigation launched after Stephen Lawrence killer 'takes selfies from cell'

27 Sept 2022 11:20 PM

One of Stephen Lawrence’s killers has been placed in segregation in jail after he reportedly got hold of a mobile phone and sent selfies of himself in his cell to friends outside.

The Ministry of Justice has confirmed it is investigating the alleged security breach involving David Norris, warning that prisoners found with phones can expect longer jail terms.

Five men were arrested over the racist murder of 18-year-old Mr Lawrence, who was stabbed to death in Eltham, south-east London, on April 22 1993.

But just two of his killers, Norris and Gary Dobson, were brought to justice. Both were given life sentences in 2012 after being found guilty of murder.

In May, a bid to move Norris to an open prison was blocked by then-justice secretary Dominic Raab amid fears he still posed a risk to the public.

The Daily Mail reported on Tuesday that Norris had been sending pictures of himself in his prison cell to friends on the outside, and using the smartphone to call and text friends, log onto Facebook and watch YouTube videos.

The newspaper said Norris had updated his WhatsApp status to indicate his eventual release from jail, claiming he would be “coming home in 2 to liven you all up”.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “We do not tolerate illicit phones in jail and prisoners found with them should expect to face longer behind bars.

“We have invested £125 million in tougher prison security measures – including X-ray body scanners that have intercepted over 20,000 attempts to smuggle contraband behind bars in the past two years.”

Norris has been placed in segregation while an investigation is under way and could face further punishment depending on its outcome.

It is understood the Prison Service is conducting cell searches, while working to have any social media accounts potentially linked with Norris shut down.

