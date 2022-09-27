Search

28 Sept 2022

Nadhim Zahawi: British Islands will be at the heart of levelling up

Nadhim Zahawi: British Islands will be at the heart of levelling up

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Sept 2022 11:55 PM

Island communities will be at the heart of the UK Government’s levelling up agenda, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster has said.

Nadhim Zahawi will chair the first Islands Forum on Orkney on Wednesday, bringing together leaders from islands across the UK including the Isles of Scilly and the Isle of Wight, Rathlin off the coast of Northern Ireland, Anglesey and the Scottish islands.

As Cabinet Office minister for intergovernmental relations, Mr Zahawi will tell leaders that the forum will be a place to air issues.

“Quite simply the goal is this. We want to do more to work with all levels of government, including local leaders, to deliver the best for citizens,” he is expected to say.

“Our islands will be at heart of levelling up, so that opportunity and prosperity – like our inherent talents – extend to every part of the UK.

“And it will help to unlock the huge potential, spread the terrific talent and channel more of the inward investment that is going in from Shetland to the Scillies.”

The minister will also stress the importance in the forum becoming a place where ideas can be shared between island communities.

“This Islands Forum can become a great incubator of innovation, as islands share their successes, making the most of their common experience, tailoring what works and playing to their collective strengths,” he will say.

Ahead of the meeting, Scotland Office minister Malcolm Offord said: “We want to talk with our crucial island communities to understand how best they can flourish and make the most of the opportunities presented by, for instance, their renewable energy resources.

“The new Forum is a tremendous opportunity to draw on the collective expertise of people from islands right around the UK coastline, from Scilly to Shetland, to share both solutions to challenges and best practice. I look forward to what I am sure will be a highly productive event.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media