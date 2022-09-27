Search

28 Sept 2022

Health inequalities require ‘urgent’ action across Government, say MSPs

Health inequalities require ‘urgent’ action across Government, say MSPs

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Sept 2022 1:25 AM

Urgent, co-ordinated action is required across all levels of Government in the UK in order to tackle Scotland’s health inequalities, a Holyrood inquiry has found.

The Scottish Parliament’s Health, Social Care and Sport Committee is also calling on tackling poverty to become a major public health priority in order to address the issue.

Evidence heard by the committee showed the Covid-19 pandemic and cost of living increases have further exacerbated health inequalities across the country.

A new report published on Wednesday says moves such as public service reform and strategic action are “essential”.

Recommendations include action on education, employment and housing in order to improve health outcomes and better tackle inequalities.

In compiling the report, the majority of the committee agreed with a recommendation by the Glasgow Centre of Population Health that – within budget constraints – the UK Government should ensure benefits and tax credits are aligned with inflation.

The committee has also called on Westminster to reinstate the Universal Credit uplift that was introduced during the coronavirus pandemic.

Evidence submitted to the inquiry revealed that unpaid caring has a disproportionate impact on health outcomes, with informal carers subsequently facing significant health inequalities.

The Scottish Government and Public Health Scotland have been urged to provide more targeted support for carers in a bid to mitigate this.

The committee’s convener, Gillian Martin, said: “The evidence is clear that health inequalities in Scotland continue to grow, while the pandemic and ongoing cost of living crisis will only exacerbate these inequalities further.

“A number of witnesses contributing to the inquiry argued that, over the past decade, UK Government policies on austerity have also had a negative impact on health inequalities in Scotland.

“We are particularly concerned that the rising cost of living will have a greater negative impact on those groups already experiencing health inequalities, including those living in poverty and those with a disability.

“Government action to date to tackle health inequalities has not been enough in the face of decades-long, major impacts on household incomes. We are calling for urgent action across all levels of government to reduce these stark inequalities which have real life and death consequences.

Ms Martin added: “There is currently no overarching national strategy for tackling health inequalities in Scotland.

“Meanwhile, evidence submitted to our inquiry has revealed multiple instances where the design and delivery of public services may be exacerbating inequalities rather than reducing them. We need to deliver further public service reform to ensure this doesn’t continue to happen.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media