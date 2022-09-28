Search

28 Sept 2022

Sir Keir Starmer says MP Rupa Huq’s comments about Kwasi Kwarteng were ‘racist’

Sir Keir Starmer says MP Rupa Huq’s comments about Kwasi Kwarteng were ‘racist’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Sept 2022 11:13 AM

Sir Keir Starmer has described MP Rupa Huq’s comments about Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng being “superficially” black as clearly “racist”.

The Labour leader welcomed the party taking “very swift action” in suspending Ms Huq’s membership after her remarks at the party conference were revealed.

She offered a “sincere and heartfelt” apology to Mr Kwarteng over her “ill-judged” comments after being criticised by senior Labour figures.

The MP for Ealing Central and Acton in west London was administratively suspended from the party, and therefore lost the party whip, after audio was published online.

Sir Keir told LBC Radio: “What she said, in my view, was racist, it was wrong and she’s been suspended from the whip in the party and that was done very, very quickly.

“I think that tells you how strongly I feel about those comments.”

Sir Keir will hope the case’s handling will distance him from his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn, who faced allegations of dithering over cases of antisemitism.

The current leader said it was not his decision to suspend Ms Huq but welcomed it as one “I absolutely agree with”, saying the MP faces an investigation.

On BBC Breakfast, Sir Keir conceded it was “frustrating” to have to discuss the comments during a conference in Liverpool that has otherwise been seen as a success for Labour.

In audio published by the Guido Fawkes website, Ms Huq was heard discussing Mr Kwarteng’s elite school background, before saying “you wouldn’t know he is black” when listening to him on the radio.

“Superficially he is a black man,” she told the event on the conference’s fringes.

“He went to Eton, I think. He went to a very expensive prep school. All the way through, the top schools in the country…

“If you hear him on the Today programme, you wouldn’t know he is black.”

Tory party chairman Jake Berry raised his “serious concerns” in a letter to Sir Keir and demanded Ms Huq’s suspension, with the audio being published shortly before Sir Keir’s set-piece conference speech.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media