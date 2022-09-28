Search

29 Sept 2022

Lottery draw produces £5m jackpot winner

Lottery draw produces £5m jackpot winner

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Sept 2022 12:25 AM

One lucky ticket-holder has won £5 million in Wednesday’s National Lottery draw, with another multimillion-pound jackpot up for grabs on Saturday.

The player matched all six numbers to win the top prize of £5,070,357, a week after £5.2 million was scooped in last Wednesday’s draw.

The jackpot for Saturday’s National Lottery is a guaranteed £20 million, Camelot said, as it urged players of Wednesday’s draw to check their tickets to claim the £5 million prize.

Another player matched five of six of the main numbers, as well as the bonus ball, to win £1 million.

A total of 23 players banked £1,750 by matching five of the six National Lottery numbers.

The winning Lottery numbers were 03, 15, 20, 48, 57, 58 – and the bonus number was 09.

Set of balls seven and draw machine Arthur were used.

No players matched all five numbers to win Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, but four ticket-holders matched four numbers to win £13,000 each.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 13, 22, 24, 37, 39 – and the Thunderball was 13.

One player claimed the top prize of £500,000, by matching all five numbers and the Thunderball, while another ticket-holder bagged the second prize of £5,000 by matching five numbers.

News

