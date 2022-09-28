Search

29 Sept 2022

Campaign aims to boost number of young adults with SEND in work by 10,000

Campaign aims to boost number of young adults with SEND in work by 10,000

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Sept 2022 1:25 AM

A new campaign will aim to boost the number of young people in work with a learning disability or autism by 10,000 in the next eight years.

The charity DFN Project Search is aiming to support 10,000 young adults between 18-25 years old with Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND) into paid work by 2030.

Its #InclusionRevolution initiative encourages UK businesses to recognise the social and economic value in employing young adults with SEND.

This is not just about doing “what is socially and morally correct” but makes business sense when many sectors are struggling with a skills gap, the charity said.

DFN Project Search provides a one-year supported internship programme for young adults with a learning disability and/or autism spectrum condition to help them make the transition from education to work.

It works with local authorities, education providers, families and host employers ranging from NHS Trusts to some of the UK’s biggest businesses.

More than 70% of programme graduates gain jobs, and the charity has supported almost 2,000 people into paid work to date.

Claire Cookson, chief executive of DFN Project Search, said: “We know that young people regularly say that getting a new job feels ‘impossible now’ because of the competition.

“For young people with learning disabilities or autism, getting a job is even harder.

“The impact of that means they are more likely to be socially isolated, live in poverty and poor housing, and have a shorter life expectancy.

“It doesn’t need to be like that. Our evidence-based model challenges misconceptions and enables young adults with a learning disability and autism spectrum conditions reach their full potential through employment.

“We work with so many brilliant young people who will make some of the best employees, but just need the opportunity.”

The charity is calling on all businesses to review their recruitment procedures and consider employing more young adults with a learning disability, autism spectrum condition, or both.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media