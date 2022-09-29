Search

29 Sept 2022

Holiday Inn owner says booking systems fully restored after cyberattack

Holiday Inn owner says booking systems fully restored after cyberattack

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Sept 2022 9:56 AM

Holiday Inn owner InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) said it has fully restored service on its systems after it was the subject of a cyberattack earlier this month.

The UK-based hotel group said on September 6 that it had been targeted by hackers who had disrupted its booking systems.

In an update on the incident, the company said that while it had suffered a “period of disruption” in the wake of the attack, within 24 hours it had “reactivated its booking websites and mobile app together with most of its other booking channels and revenue-generating systems”.

IHG said in a statement: “Service at our reservation and customer care call centres has been recovered and all our systems restored. During the disruption in our central systems, IHG-branded hotels continued to operate and were able to take reservations directly.”

The company also confirmed it was carrying out a review of security measures in response to the incident.

Following the hack, the BBC reported that a couple from Vietnam had claimed responsibility for the attack, with the hackers reportedly saying they chose to delete company data “for fun” after accessing company systems through a weak password.

IHG did not comment on the nature of the attack but said that it had seen no evidence that the personal data of guests had been compromised.

“We have continued to carry out additional steps as part of our recovery and assurance plans to review and further enhance our security measures,” the hotel group said.

“External specialists were engaged to investigate the incident, and no evidence of unauthorised access to systems storing guest data has been identified.

“We have also reported the criminal activity to law enforcement. We continue to work closely with our hotels and owners throughout this time.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media