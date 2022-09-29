Search

29 Sept 2022

Charity boss who spent donations on dragon project ordered to redistribute cash

Charity boss who spent donations on dragon project ordered to redistribute cash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Sept 2022 10:55 AM

A cancer charity boss who ploughed public donations into building a giant Welsh dragon statue has been ordered to pay more than £100,000 to local good causes.

Simon Wingett’s foundation, Frank Wingett Cancer Relief, ran a shop in Wrexham Maelor Hospital, North Wales, but had not made a single charitable donation in seven years by the time of its closure in 2018.

Instead, his accounts showed he had invested £410,000 of the charity’s earnings during the same period in a project to create a 210ft dragon sculpture near the A5 in Chirk, Wrexham.

Mr Wingett has long claimed the huge bronze dragon, which had planning permission to be erected on a former colliery site, would become a tourist attraction to rival well-known landmarks such as the Angel of the North.

The dragon has not been built.

The charity was set up by his father to buy equipment and resources for cancer patients in Wrexham and the surrounding area after he was diagnosed with throat cancer in the 1980s.

Its last payment in 2011 to Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board was for £4,500.

Following an investigation by the Charity Commission which began in 2017, Mr Wingett was banned from acting as a trustee of any charity for 10 years.

He has now been ordered by the High Court of Justice to pay more than £117,000, which will be distributed to local charities supporting the relief of cancer patients treated in Wrexham.

The charity regulator said on Thursday that the dragon statue project “has no connection to advancing the charity’s aims and, to date, no statue has been built”.

Tracy Howarth, the commission’s assistant director of casework, said: “Charity trustees hold important positions of trust.

“We – and the public – expect trustees to ensure financial decisions are taken in the best interests of the charity and those it serves to benefit.

“Mr Wingett’s significant misuse of funds was an abuse of the trust placed in him by the many donors to the charity.

“This ruling will ensure the charitable proceeds raised are now directed to the benefit of those in the local community they were intended for.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media