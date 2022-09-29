Search

29 Sept 2022

In Pictures: Holden and McCall among stars taking to trading floor for charity

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Sept 2022 4:25 PM

Amanda Holden, Laura Whitmore and Rio Ferdinand were among the famous faces who took to the trading floor to raise money for charity.

Celebrities returned to the annual Charity Day event at brokerage firm BGC Partners, which raises money in memory of BGC and Eurobrokers employees who died during the September 11 attacks in 2001.

Since its launch in 2004, BGC and its celebrity ambassadors have raised around 192 million dollars (£176 million) for global charitable causes.

Holden cradled a puppy named Pudding as she picked up the phone at the charity event at Canary Wharf.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge carried the pup around until he fell asleep in her arms while she attended as an ambassador for Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

Holden said she loved Charity Day because of the “banter”, and added: “I just bumped into my lovely Davina McCall so that’s made my day.”

Good Morning Britain presenter Ben Shephard said there was “such a fabulous atmosphere” at the event.

He was attending in support of Haven House, alongside some of the children who benefit from the services the charity offers, and added: “A hospice for children with life-limiting or terminal illnesses could be a really sad place but it is anything but. It is so full of colour and energy.”

Former footballer Rio Ferdinand, who was also among those taking part, said it was important to support good causes, especially during the cost-of-living crisis.

The 43-year-old, who was supporting charity Wellbeing Of Women, said: “The economic crisis at the moment, people are struggling, even just to get food on the table, heating, we’re coming into the winter months as well. So anything you can do for charity is going to help people being very much squeezed at the moment. I think it’s definitely worthwhile.”

Other celebrities who gave their support included TV presenters Laura Whitmore and McCall and former football manager Sam Allardyce.

Ex-England manager Allardyce said lots of the traders liked football, adding: “I think the in-thing at the minute is how are we going to do in the World Cup, that’s the big topic as England have had a pretty rough time in the summer, that’s a big talking point, but I’m sure Gareth (Southgate) and the boys will be OK.”

