29 Sept 2022

The Queen’s death: How the day unfolded

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Sept 2022 4:25 PM

The Queen died at Balmoral while some of her children and grandchildren were en route to see her.

The late monarch’s death certificate showed she died peacefully from old age, the same time as the Prince of Wales, Duke of York and the Earl and Countess of Wessex were on a flight.

Here is how the day unfolded.

– 12.32pm

Buckingham Palace issued a statement saying doctors were concerned for the Queen’s health.

They said the head of state was comfortable and under medical supervision.

The then Prince of Wales, and the second in line to the throne, William, cleared their diaries to dash to the Queen’s Aberdeenshire home.

– 12.45pm

Clarence House said Charles and the then Duchess of Cornwall had travelled to Balmoral.

A minute later Kensington Palace confirmed William would also be travelling north.

– 2.39pm

Royal Air Force flight KRF23R took off from RAF Northolt in South Ruislip, west London, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

The plane was carrying William, Andrew and Edward and Sophie.

– 3.10pm

The Queen died from old age with the Princess Royal by her side.

– 3.50pm

The plane, a Dassault Falcon, landed at Aberdeen airport

– Just after 5pm

A fleet of cars, including a Range Rover driven by William, with Andrew in the passenger seat and Edward and Sophie in the back, arrived at Balmoral.

 – 6.30pm

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

– Just after 7pm

Charles, who became King after the death of his mother, said: “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”

– 7.08pm

Prime Minister Liz Truss said it was “the passing of the second Elizabethan age” and concluded an address by saying “God save the King”.

– 7.25pm

Clarence House confirmed that Charles will be known as King Charles III.

