29 Sept 2022

Kate all smiles as she meets Royal Navy sailors at Windsor Castle

29 Sept 2022 6:55 PM

The Princess of Wales was all smiles as she met with sailors from the Royal Navy.

Kate, dressed in a navy suit and white blouse, held an audience with the ship’s company of HMS Glasgow at Windsor Castle on Thursday.

In 2021, she became the sponsor of the City Class Type 26 frigate, which is currently under construction in Govan, Scotland.

Kate spoke with dozens of sailors about how the ship’s build is going and what life is like in the Royal Navy.

She was seen smiling while chatting with group, before posing for a picture with them.

Following the Queen’s death, Kate is now known as the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.

HMS Glasgow is an advanced anti-submarine warship, designed to provide essential protection to the UK’s nuclear deterrent and aircraft carriers.

It is fitted with a world class low frequency active and passive towed array sonar, used to detect, classify and track submarines.

The ship is also capable of embarking helicopters which can carry torpedoes and depth charges to attack submarines at longer ranges.

It is one of three being constructed at the shipyard, on the banks of the River Clyde, the other two being the HMS Cardiff and HMS Belfast.

They will be based at Devonport Naval Base in Plymouth.

During a trip to the shipyard last year, the Prince of Wales said: “Her Majesty the Queen has approved the appointment of my wife Catherine as sponsor of the superb ship we see taking shape outside – HMS Glasgow.

“I know that Catherine will be delighted to join you here in Glasgow for the naming ceremony in due course.”

