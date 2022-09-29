Search

30 Sept 2022

Many families still experiencing barriers to care home visits, campaigners warn

Many families still experiencing barriers to care home visits, campaigners warn

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Sept 2022 1:25 AM

“Too many” care home residents are facing serious challenges in getting vital support from their loved ones during coronavirus outbreaks, with families still experiencing barriers to visits, campaigners have said.

A coalition of organisations has written to local health and care leaders calling on them to end harmful isolation practices in care settings.

It follows a letter sent at the start of the year, which urged local leaders to ensure that restrictions on contact are proportionate.

The groups, which include the Relatives & Residents Association (R&RA) and Rights for Residents, expressed “sadness and disappointment” that they are needing to write again.

They say some residents are facing “serious challenges” in accessing support from relatives when their home is in a coronavirus outbreak.

Local health teams are imposing restrictions beyond those set out in Government guidance, they say.

Current guidance says there “should not normally be any restrictions to visits into or out of the care home”.

It says residents can have one visitor during an outbreak, and that this visitor does not need to be the same person throughout the outbreak.

But the groups say, despite the changes to the guidance, many relatives still report being denied access to their loved ones during outbreaks, calling this “of huge concern”.

And many care settings are informing relatives that the additional restrictions are coming from their local health protection teams, they say.

They are calling for local teams to ensure their advice to care homes reflects the Government guidance so that the “one at a time” visitor rule during outbreaks is followed “as an absolute minimum”.

They are also warning of “significant safeguarding risks” that can arise if friends and family are not able to see their loved ones, particularly given the ongoing social care staff shortages.

Helen Wildbore, director of the R&RA, said too many people are still facing restrictions, “all in the name of ‘protection’ and ‘public health’.”

She said: “Two and half years on and we still haven’t learnt the most basic lesson from this pandemic: without the support of loved ones, people’s mental and physical health suffers greatly.

“Undervaluing this support is dehumanising not only for the person living in care, but also for their friends and relatives.

“Older people are still paying a heavy price for the failings in the early stages of the pandemic as risk-averse approaches have become deeply embedded.

“Public health teams must urgently step back to see the bigger picture of this public health crisis and comply with their legal duties to protect wider health and wellbeing.”

Jenny Morrison, co-founder of Rights for Residents, said: “In the midst of an outbreak, when many are confined to their own small rooms, it’s vital that our loved ones feel the reassurance, love and support from their closest family members and friends.

“Limiting their contact to just one constant family member contravenes government advice and denies vulnerable residents the same rights as those in the wider society.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Visitors can provide a lifeline for patients in hospital and residents in care homes – we must never underestimate the impact of spending time with a loved one or having a conversation with a friend.

“Those in hospital and care homes should not be deprived of the comfort of regular visits and even during a covid outbreak we are clear that one visitor should still be given access. We will continue to monitor data and feedback on visiting and keep guidance and additional options under review to ensure that visiting is facilitated in care homes.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media