Search

30 Sept 2022

Victims’ Bill will have ‘limited effect’ without proper funding – report

Victims’ Bill will have ‘limited effect’ without proper funding – report

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Sept 2022 1:01 AM

The Government’s plans for a Victims’ Bill will have a “limited effect” unless more funding is provided, according to MPs.

The Commons Justice Committee reviewed the proposed legal reforms which could pave the way for the first victims’ law in a bid to make sure they are better treated and supported in the criminal justice system.

The group of MPs found “flaws” in the way victims were defined in the draft Bill, a “lack of enforcement powers” and the need for additional resources so the proposals can be effective.

It also said the sharing of a victim’s immigration status by the police with the Home Office acts as a “barrier to justice” and called for the practice to end.

According to the committee, changes proposed in the draft Bill would diminish the role of the Victims’ Commissioner which it argued should be “strengthened”.

The report comes a week after Victims’ Commissioner Dame Vera Baird announced she was quitting her post as she accused ministers of “downgrading” victims’ interests in the Government’s priorities and of “side-lining” her office while branding the Bill as “inadequate”.

Committee chairman Sir Bob Neill said: “The draft Bill’s aim to improve the criminal justice system’s treatment of victims is laudable, but the Government must provide new funding to make it all possible. If not, the police, CPS and Probation Service will be forced to divert funds away from their core functions.

“The definition of a victim must be explained in more detail, particularly where it includes witnesses without any mention of how badly said witness has been affected. It can’t be the Government’s intention that a witness to petty theft should have more rights under this legislation than a murder victim’s next of kin.

“The draft Bill comes amid a backdrop of significant and growing court backlogs with victims of crime too often waiting years for their cases to come to court, and criminal legal aid barristers turning away from the profession. The Government is taking steps in tackling those deep-rooted problems but until they are resolved victims will continue to suffer harm for too long.”

Andrea Simon, Director of the End Violence Against Women Coalition (EVAW), said: “In its current form, the Victims’ Bill is a missed opportunity to transform the justice and support landscape for victims and survivors, who continue to be appallingly failed at every step of the justice process.

“The Government is not doing enough to deliver on its claims that this Bill will put victims at the heart of the criminal justice system.”

A Government spokesperson said: “Our reforms will put victims’ needs and voices firmly at the heart of the justice system and increase the accountability of agencies like the police and Crown Prosecution Service for the service they provide to them.

“We will carefully consider the Committee’s recommendations and respond in due course.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media