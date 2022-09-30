UK economy grows slightly in second quarter

The UK economy grew slightly over the second quarter after a previously predicted decline was revised by the Office for National Statistics.

It means that the UK might not currently be in recession, as was predicted by the Bank of England earlier this month.

A technical recession is when the economy witnesses two consecutive quarters of decline.

We’ve published revised GDP data today including improved methods and sources https://t.co/7BFolSeRYr GDP has been revised up from -0.1% to +0.2% in Q2. However, the overall size of the economy is smaller than previously estimated, 0.2% below its pre #COVID19 pandemic level. pic.twitter.com/FjJVPEBNGb — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) September 30, 2022

The ONS said on Friday that gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.2% over the three months to June.

It had previously estimated that the economy shrank by 0.1% over the period.

Based on this previous guidance, the Bank of England implied the UK was likely to currently be in recession as it forecast another decline, of 0.2%, for the three months to September, in its Monetary Policy Committee meeting earlier this month.

However, the new figures from the ONS mean that, even if the economy declines as predicted this quarter, it will not yet be in recession.

The ONS said this was driven by upwards improvements for the health and financial sectors.

While household saving fell to 7.6% in Quarter 2, today’s improved figures show households saved more during and after the #COVID19 pandemic than we previously estimated. pic.twitter.com/nUqaEv9XzU — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) September 30, 2022

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said: “These improved figures show the economy grew in the second quarter, revised up from a small fall.

“They also show that, while household savings fell back in the most recent quarter, households saved more than we previously estimated during and after the pandemic.”