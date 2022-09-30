Search

30 Sept 2022

Google to shut down Stadia gaming service

Google to shut down Stadia gaming service

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Sept 2022 9:33 AM

Google has confirmed it will shut down its Stadia cloud gaming service early next year.

The service, which launched in 2019, allowed users to stream video games to their TV, laptop or smartphone without needing to own a games console.

The platform was seen by some as having the potential to be a Netflix equivalent for video games when it went live, but Google said it had failed to gain “traction” with users and had now made the decision to close it down.

Stadia general manager and vice president Phil Harrison said in a blog post that the service would remain accessible until January 18 2023 and that Google would be offering refunds on all Stadia content and accessories bought by players since the launch.

“A few years ago, we also launched a consumer gaming service, Stadia. And while Stadia’s approach to streaming games for consumers was built on a strong technology foundation, it hasn’t gained the traction with users that we expected so we’ve made the difficult decision to begin winding down our Stadia streaming service,” he said.

“We’re grateful to the dedicated Stadia players that have been with us from the start.

“We will be refunding all Stadia hardware purchases made through the Google Store, and all game and add-on content purchases made through the Stadia store. Players will continue to have access to their games library and play through January 18 2023 so they can complete final play sessions.

“We expect to have the majority of refunds completed by mid-January 2023.”

Streaming-based video game services have been an area of increasing interest for gaming firms in recent years, with Microsoft most notably investing heavily in the technology through its Xbox Cloud Gaming service, but the format is yet to be fully embraced by the public.

Mr Harrison said Google would also continue to invest in gaming, and look to apply the technology behind Stadia elsewhere within the company.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media