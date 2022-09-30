Search

30 Sept 2022

Marathon world-record holder to honour Queen’s memory by planting a tree

Marathon world-record holder to honour Queen’s memory by planting a tree

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Sept 2022 7:25 PM

Marathon world-record holder Eliud Kipchoge will plant a tree in honour of the late Queen and launch the “Living Hall Of Fame” recognising past London Marathon champions.

Kipchoge, who will run in Sunday’s London Marathon, will start a young sapling on its new life for the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC), established to mark the Queen’s 70-year reign – with the public invited to “plant a tree for the Jubilee”.

As well as commemorating the Queen, the tree marks the launch of the London Marathon’s Living Hall Of Fame, which, over the next decade, will see a tree planted for every London Marathon champion since 1981.

Eliud Kipchoge, who has won the London Marathon four times, said: “For me, trees represent life and legacy. I would like this world to be a running world and a green world.

“Therefore, it is a great honour to plant this tree in the London Marathon Living Hall Of Fame, especially since this is the first tree in the new planting season for the Queen’s Green Canopy.

“It is a wonderful way to remember my four victories in London and I hope to visit this tree every time I return to London in future.”

On Saturday – the first day of the UK’s tree planting season – the world-record holder will plant a flowering cherry tree in Blackheath Avenue in Greenwich Park, close to the start of the London Marathon, and will be joined by QGC chief executive officer Colonel Dan Rex and staff from the Royal Parks.

More than a million trees have been planted in the Queen’s name during the October 2021 to March 2022 planting season.

The QGC was due to conclude in December at the end of the Jubilee year but, following the wishes of the King, the initiative’s patron, it has been extended to the end of March 2023 to give people the opportunity to plant trees in memory of the late monarch.

Graham Dear, Greenwich Park manager, said: “Greenwich Park, one of London’s eight royal parks, has proudly hosted the start of the London Marathon since its inception in 1981.

“The planting of a flowering cherry tree, ‘Pink Perfection’, on the marathon route in the park is a fitting way to celebrate the London Marathon Living Hall Of Fame in partnership with The Queen’s Green Canopy.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media