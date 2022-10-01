What the papers say – October 1

The front pages cover the Government’s plans to address the cost-of-living crisis as well as reaction to the Molly Russell inquest.

FT Weekend reports the pensions watchdogs are holding daily talks with asset managers to prevent a fresh crisis when the Bank of England’s emergency bond-buying ends.

Just published: front page of FT Weekend, UK edition, Saturday 1 October https://t.co/MNjwdOLndz pic.twitter.com/1UGqy56lmQ — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 30, 2022

The Chancellor has told The Daily Telegraph he will get spending under control, adding in a piece penned inside the paper that the Government “had no other choice” than its current economic path.

🗞 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Kwarteng: I will bring spending under control'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/Dl5DUOYFv5 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 30, 2022

The Daily Express says banks fear the rocketing cost of mortgage payments could lead to “mass forced sales” of homes.

Police investigating the death of Moors Murders victim Keith Bennett are probing the reported discovery of a human skull, according the Daily Mail, Daily Mirror and Daily Star.

Saturday's Front Page: 58 years after Moors Murders… Have they found Keith?#TomorrowsPaperToday pic.twitter.com/8Nrf5MkhSQ — Daily Star (@dailystar) September 30, 2022

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg is quoted by The Independent as saying the war in Ukraine is at a “pivotal moment” following Vladimir Putin’s annexation of parts of the country.

The Times reports the Prince of Wales has said online safety for children “needs to be a prerequisite” after a coroner ruled social media contributed to the death of Molly Russell.

THE TIMES: Prince’s plea for online safety after Molly ruling #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/QkaBCQlouT — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) September 30, 2022

Molly’s father has accused social media firms of “monetising misery”, says The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Saturday 1 October 2020: Social media accused of 'monetising misery' pic.twitter.com/HtaG3iRFyu — The Guardian (@guardian) September 30, 2022

And The Sun has TV presenter Phillip Schofield losing advertising work over the lying in state row.