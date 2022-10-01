Search

01 Oct 2022

What the papers say – October 1

What the papers say – October 1

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Oct 2022 6:25 AM

The front pages cover the Government’s plans to address the cost-of-living crisis as well as reaction to the Molly Russell inquest.

FT Weekend reports the pensions watchdogs are holding daily talks with asset managers to prevent a fresh crisis when the Bank of England’s emergency bond-buying ends.

The Chancellor has told The Daily Telegraph he will get spending under control, adding in a piece penned inside the paper that the Government “had no other choice” than its current economic path.

The Daily Express says banks fear the rocketing cost of mortgage payments could lead to “mass forced sales” of homes.

Police investigating the death of Moors Murders victim Keith Bennett are probing the reported discovery of a human skull, according the Daily Mail, Daily Mirror and Daily Star.

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg is quoted by The Independent as saying the war in Ukraine is at a “pivotal moment” following Vladimir Putin’s annexation of parts of the country.

The Times reports the Prince of Wales has said online safety for children “needs to be a prerequisite” after a coroner ruled social media contributed to the death of Molly Russell.

Molly’s father has accused social media firms of “monetising misery”, says The Guardian.

And The Sun has TV presenter Phillip Schofield losing advertising work over the lying in state row.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media