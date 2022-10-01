Man arrested after musician dies two weeks after assault

A man has been arrested after a musician died in hospital two weeks after being assaulted.
Essex Police said 68-year-old Bill Witham was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition on September 12 after being found unconscious in Lower Lane, Hullbridge. He died on September 25.
The force said they believe Mr Witham, who performed regularly at pubs around south Essex under the stage name Napper Swan, was assaulted outside a property in Windsor Road, Rochford, at around 5.20pm on September 6.
A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm in connection with the death. He has been bailed until October 12.
In a statement, Mr Witham’s family said: “After being treated in hospital since 12 September Bill Witham, aka Napper Swan, passed away peacefully on September 25.
“He was a much-loved character with a big heart and an even bigger smile.
“He will be sadly missed by all his friends and family and will forever be in our hearts.”
Essex Police added: “We need anyone who witnessed the incident in Windsor Road, Rochford, or any suspicious behaviour in the area at the time to get in contact.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.