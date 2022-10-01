Search

01 Oct 2022

Showers unlikely to dampen spirits of 50,000 runners taking on London Marathon

Showers unlikely to dampen spirits of 50,000 runners taking on London Marathon

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Oct 2022 7:55 PM

Rain showers are likely to keep London Marathon runners cool on Sunday when 50,000 people race 26.2 miles through the capital.

Elite runners and fast club runners will be at the front of the pack – but around 40,000 of those taking part are there for a personal challenge, a charity fundraiser or the chance to enjoy the incredible atmosphere which London always offers.

The race will be started by Lionesses Leah Williamson, Ellen White and Jill Scott, from England’s Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 winning team.

Williamson will sound the buzzer for the wheelchair races to begin at around 8.50am, White will start the women’s elite race at 9am, and Scott will press the buzzer to send the elite men and everyone else across the start line by 10am.

Among the famous faces taking part are expected to be actors Cynthia Erivo and Stephen Mangan and reality TV star turned presenter Mark Wright, who was forced to drop out last year due to injury.

The marathon is expected to fall on the birthday of 205 of those taking part with the youngest runner due to be Alex Horsley, from Bournemouth, who will be celebrating his 18th birthday by raising money for the charity Tourettes Action.

Met Office meteorologist Steven Keates predicted that the day will be “cloudy with outbreaks of rain, perhaps on the heavy side at times, during the morning”, with showers pulling away to the south through the early afternoon.

He added that “winds look mostly light and variable” and temperatures will start at 11C at around dawn “rising to 13/14C for the race start, peaking around 17C mid-afternoon”.

Mr Keates said: “Spectators may need to bring an umbrella, as the weather may not be the best when standing around.”

Runners and spectators could face disruption on Sunday morning as some rail services will start later following Saturday’s strikes by the RMT union, the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) and Aslef, the drivers’ union – although services to Blackheath, the closest station to the start line, are due to run as normal.

Organisers advised runners to plan ahead, but said: “We are very grateful to Southeastern and Network Rail for their help and support in ensuring that the train services from central London to the start on Sunday morning will run as planned from around 7am for participants in the TCS London Marathon.”

Climate campaign group Just Stop Oil said it has no plans to disrupt the marathon during weekend demonstrations in London, but it could be affected by “knock-on effects”.

Spokesperson Mel Carrington told the PA news agency: “Obviously, there’s potential there that there’ll be knock-on effects but that’s not our intention.”

She added: “We’re not going to the same places that the marathon will be. We’ve looked at the route, and we’re not going there. What can I say?”

Sunday’s TCS London Marathon marks the third time it will take place in October after it was moved due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Organisers said the race will be returning to its traditional spring slot in 2023 with the ballot for places to run on April 23 open until 9pm on October 7.

Eliud Kipchoge, who is not running on Sunday following his world record breaking run in Berlin last weekend, handed out medals at Saturday’s TCS Mini London Marathon which saw thousands of children take part in 2.6k and one-mile events.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media