Search

03 Oct 2022

Artist used eyelash to paint puppy sculpture in the eye of a needle

Artist used eyelash to paint puppy sculpture in the eye of a needle

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Oct 2022 1:25 AM

A renowned sculptor used an eyelash as a paintbrush when creating a miniature puppy figure in the eye of a needle, to raise money for Guide Dogs.

Willard Wigan MBE, who is one of the judges on Channel 4’s The Great Big Tiny Design Challenge, worked 16-18 hours a day over a two-month period, working between heartbeats, to create the artwork.

Mr Wigan created the the tiny puppy sculpture, called Daniel, using a broken piece of porcelain dinner plate – chipping away at it using a minute piece of diamond and painting it using an eyelash.

He even made the whiskers for the intricate sculpture from the fibres found floating in rays of sunlight and said the creation represents “people that may feel unseen”.

Mr Wigan said: “The eye of a needle is difficult to thread, you really have to try hard to see what you are doing and you have to look closely to see Daniel.

“Just because you can’t see it straight away, doesn’t mean it isn’t there.

“People with sight difficulties are not unseen, we all possess talents that sometimes aren’t recognised until discovered and shared.”

As a schoolboy, Mr Wigan, who has autism, struggled with reading and writing and said he was told by teachers he would “amount to nothing”.

It was after discovering his talent for microscopic art that he decided to “show the world that small things matter”.

“It’s sometimes the small things that matter the most and can leave the biggest impact on our lives,” Mr Wigan said.

“Just because you can’t see it, doesn’t mean you can’t feel it, or be inspired by it.”

The puppy sculpture was named Daniel after he was inspired by a fundraiser he met in a coffee shop in Birmingham.

“I was so motivated and moved by what Daniel was saying about helping and supporting visually impaired people,” Mr Wigan said.

“This resonated with my own story of feeling unseen and my work needing optical help to be able to make it and view it.

“I knew that I just had to partner with Guide Dogs and create a tiny micro sculpture as a homage to all their hard work and shine a light on to this amazing charity.”

A 14-week-old yellow Labrador puppy, born in June, has been named Daniel in honour of Mr Wigan’s sculpture.

It is hoped the real-life puppy will go on to become a guide dog for someone living with sight loss.

Mr Wigan’s sculpture will be put up for sale this October and 100% of the proceeds will go towards the Guide Dogs charity appeal.

For more information and to support the Guide Dogs appeal, visit: www.guidedogs.org.uk/guide-dogs-appeal/.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media