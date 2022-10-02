Search

03 Oct 2022

Government unveils plan to commemorate nuclear test programme veterans

Government unveils plan to commemorate nuclear test programme veterans

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Oct 2022 1:25 AM

The Government has announced it will spend almost half a million pounds commemorating the “incredible service” of the veterans of Britain’s nuclear testing programme.

It comes on the 70th anniversary of Operation Hurricane, the detonation of a plutonium bomb in Australia which installed the UK as the world’s third nuclear power.

Armed forces minister James Heappey said those who participated in the nuclear tests had kept “Britain and our Nato allies safe and secure” and “forever have this nation’s gratitude”.

From April next year, academic and cultural institutions can receive funding from a £250,000 pot, which has been earmarked for an oral history project marking veterans’ contributions.

The scheme was announced in September by Boris Johnson, the first prime minister to meet veterans of the nuclear programme, in one of his last acts in office.

He wrote in a letter published to Twitter: “Hearing your accounts first hand, I’m determined that your achievements will never be forgotten.”

Charities will be able to bid for a separate £200,000, intended to support activities for test survivors and educate the public on the UK’s nuclear deterrent.

“Veterans who supported the creation of our nuclear deterrent have played a crucial role in keeping Britain and our Nato allies safe and secure,” Mr Heappey said.

“Their sacrifice contributed to achieving the ultimate guarantee of UK sovereignty and they forever have this nation’s gratitude.

“In the year of the 70th anniversary of Operation Hurricane, I look forward to commemorating the incredible service and efforts of our veterans.”

Around 20,000 British soldiers witnessed hundreds of atomic tests and were exposed to radiation between 1952 and 1967, with about 1,500 thought to survive today, although their efforts have never been formally recognised.

While running for the Tory leadership in August, Prime Minister Liz Truss suggested awarding medals to those who participated in the nuclear programme.

The move was also backed last month by Mr Johnson, who said it was his “firm belief” that the veterans deserved to be honoured.

According to the Cabinet Office, the issue is being considered and a decision is expected soon.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media