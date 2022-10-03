Search

03 Oct 2022

Sarah Everard’s killer faces court on flashing charges

Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens appeared at the Old Bailey but was not asked to enter pleas to charges of flashing amid the ongoing industrial action by barristers.

The 49-year-old is accused of two counts of indecent exposure pre-dating Ms Everard’s kidnap, rape and murder.

In June 2015, he allegedly drove pantless through Dover in Kent.

And in November 2020, he is accused of exposing himself to a female cyclist.

On Monday, he appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from jail before Mrs Justice May who also joined the hearing remotely.

The defendant, wearing a grey sweatshirt, spoke only to confirm his name at the brief hearing.

Couzens’ barrister was not present and the defendant was instead represented by a solicitor.

Prosecutor Jocelyn Ledward formally asked for custody time limits to be extended in the case.

Mrs Justice May agreed there was “good and sufficient reason” to do so although she noted that in this case it was “neither here nor there”.

Ms Ledward also confirmed that no provisional trial date had been fixed.

The case was adjourned until November 1 when legal argument is due to take place.

The former armed officer with the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command has already pleaded not guilty to four separate counts of indecent exposure.

Those charges relate to other alleged incidents at a fast food restaurant in Kent last year – on January 30 and February 6, and on February 14 and February 27.

Last March, while a serving Metropolitan Police officer, Couzens snatched 33-year-old marketing executive Ms Everard as she walked home in south London.

Couzens, from Deal in Kent, is serving a whole-life sentence at HMP Frankland in Durham for her killing.

