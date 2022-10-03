Search

03 Oct 2022

Manufacturing sector continues decline as inflation weighs

Manufacturing sector continues decline as inflation weighs

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Oct 2022 12:25 PM

After growing every month since coming out of its pandemic downturn, the UK’s manufacturing sector has been tipped into a third monthly contraction sparked by soaring inflation.

A closely followed survey suggests that manufacturing activity in the country slowed again in September.

The 48.4 score in the S&P Global/CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI survey shows that the sector was in firm decline last month. However, it is a slight recovery from 47.3 in August – a 27-month low.

Anything below 50 is considered a contraction in the sector.

Manufacturers told the surveyors that their customers are postponing or cancelling orders due to rising uncertainty, inflation and the cost-of-living crisis.

“Manufacturing businesses continued to feel an autumnal chill in September as declining sales, higher costs and a depressed marketplace pulled the sector down into contraction for a third month in a row,” said John Glen, chief economist at the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS).

“Supply chain managers were buying less as customers either failed to place orders or cancelled work in hand.”

He said that problems at the port of Felixstowe had weighed on exports, which contracted at the quickest pace since May 2020. Demand was lower from the US, the EU and China, survey respondents said.

Rob Dobson, director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “The downturn in UK manufacturing continued at the end of the third quarter, meaning the goods producing sector looks set to have acted as a drag on GDP (gross domestic product).

“Manufacturers have once again cut back production as new order intakes declined for the fourth successive month.

“Factories are reporting tough market conditions both at home and abroad.

“Disappointingly, exports continue to fall despite the more competitive exchange rate.

“There was also less positive news on the price front, with rates of inflation in input costs and selling prices both picking up in September, linked in part to import costs rising due to the weaker pound.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media