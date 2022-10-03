Search

03 Oct 2022

Head of public inquiry into handling of Covid in Scotland stepping down

Head of public inquiry into handling of Covid in Scotland stepping down

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Oct 2022 12:33 PM

The judge appointed to chair the independent public inquiry into the handling of the Covid pandemic in Scotland is resigning from the role.

Lady Poole gave notice on Friday of her intention to step down from the key post for personal reasons.

It comes 10 months after her appointment was announced, with Deputy First Minister John Swinney saying in December last year that Lady Poole was “highly qualified for the demanding task put in front of her”.

Mr Swinney said he was “grateful” for the “important work” Lady Poole had done since then with the Scottish Covid-19 Public Inquiry.

She has also offered to assist her successor while serving her notice period, the Deputy First Minister added.

Mr Swinney stressed the work of the inquiry was continuing, adding that he had already spoken to Scotland’s most senior judge, Lord Carloway, the Lord President of the Court of Session, about a new appointment.

The Deputy First Minister said: “I am grateful to Lady Poole for the important work she has undertaken since the establishment of this inquiry, and for her offer to assist with the transition to her successor during a notice period of up to three months.

“I thank Lady Poole for her work and wish her well.

“I have already spoken with the Lord President about arrangements for appointing a new judicial chair for the independent inquiry.

“The inquiry team has been drawing in key information as part of the important evidence-gathering process which precedes inquiry hearings, and that work is continuing.

“The Scottish Government, and I know the independent inquiry team, remain committed to this vital exercise, and people who wish to can continue to engage with the inquiry.

“I will provide a further update to Parliament about a replacement chair at the earliest possible opportunity.”

The inquiry was established by the Scottish Government and will run alongside a UK-wide inquiry.

It has already been confirmed that the Scottish inquiry will look at areas such as pre-pandemic planning, the decision to enter lockdown, the supply and distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE), and how coronavirus was dealt with in care homes.

It will mainly deal with the three years from January 1 2020 to December 31 2022, although it will look at pandemic planning work carried out before then.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media