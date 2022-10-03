Search

03 Oct 2022

Woman dies after being attacked by dogs at property in Liverpool

Staff Reporter

03 Oct 2022 8:55 PM

A woman in her 60s has died after being attacked by dogs at a property in central Liverpool.

Merseyside Police said North West Ambulance Service paramedics reported the attack at St Brigids Crescent in Kirkdale at around 4.25pm on Monday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her relatives have been told.

Police have launched an investigation and a cordon is in place at the scene.

Detective Inspector Gavin Mulcahy appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

He said: “We understand the shock this incident will cause in the local community and beyond.

“Our officers are at the scene carrying out further enquiries, so if you have any information please let us know.”

Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with reference 690.

