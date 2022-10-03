Search

03 Oct 2022

National Lottery player wins £10,000 a month for 30 years in Set For Life draw

National Lottery player wins £10,000 a month for 30 years in Set For Life draw

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Oct 2022 11:55 PM

One lucky ticketholder has won £10,000 a month for the next 30 years after scooping the top prize in the Set For Life lottery draw.

The National Lottery is urging players to check their tickets after one person matched all five Set For Life numbers and the Life Ball to receive £3.6 million over three decades.

On Monday, the winning Set For Life numbers were revealed as 01, 13, 17, 37, 44 and the bonus Life Ball was 04.

No-one matched all five Set For Life numbers minus the bonus ball for the second biggest prize.

However, 37 people matched four Set For Life numbers plus the Life Ball to receive £250 each, and 248 players matched four numbers minus the Life Ball to win £50 each.

Senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, Andy Carter, urged players to check their tickets.

Camelot’s Mr Carter said: “Wow, we have a top prize winner on Set For Life – they can now celebrate winning £10,000 every month for 30 years.

“Players are being urged to check their tickets and to give us a call to claim tonight’s fantastic Set For Life top prize.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, more than £30 million is generated every week for good causes across the country.

“This supports everything from local projects making a difference where you live, to our nations’ athletes at the recent Commonwealth Games.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media