Search

04 Oct 2022

Average two-year fixed-rate mortgage edges close to 6%

Average two-year fixed-rate mortgage edges close to 6%

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Oct 2022 6:25 PM

The average two-year fixed-rate mortgage on offer is edging closer to 6% as lenders continue to push up their rates.

A typical two-year fixed-rate mortgage on the market now has a rate of 5.97%, across all deposit sizes, financial information website Moneyfacts.co.uk said.

This was a jump from an average of 5.75% on Monday and up from 4.74% on the day of the mini-budget.

The figures were released as lending giant Halifax said it will be updating its rates on Wednesday – reflecting the recent increase in mortgage pricing.

A Halifax spokesperson said: “On October 5, we’ll be updating the rates on our homebuyer mortgage range.

“We continue to have a range of fixed-rate product terms available up to 95% LTV (loan-to-value).

“The new rates reflect the continued increase in mortgage market pricing over recent weeks.”

The new rates from Halifax will include a two-year fixed-rate up to 75% LTV at 5.84% and five-year fix up to 75% LTV at 5.44%.

The average five-year fixed-rate mortgage on the market now has an interest rate of 5.75%, according to Moneyfacts, up from 5.48% on Monday.

This is an increase of one percentage point compared with the day of the mini-budget, when the average five-year fix was 4.75%.

The number of residential products available improved on Tuesday, with 2,358 deals available, up from 2,262 on Monday.

Hundreds of mortgage products vanished from the market last week amid the economic turmoil stemming from the mini-budget, leading to lenders withdrawing deals and pricing them upwards.

Mike Staton, director of Mansfield-based Staton Mortgages said: “The risk of homeowners ending up in negative equity right now is a high one, and it’s an uncertainty that may lenders just won’t be willing to gamble on.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media