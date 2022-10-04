Search

04 Oct 2022

Independent councillors call for scandal-hit MP Chris Pincher to step down

04 Oct 2022 6:55 PM

An independent group of councillors has called for scandal-hit MP Chris Pincher to quit his post for the sake of his constituents.

The breakaway Independent Future grouping on Staffordshire’s Tamworth Council claimed Mr Pincher had become “invisible” since being at the centre of allegations which led to Boris Johnson’s ousting as prime minister.

The Tory deputy chief whip quit his Government role on June 30 after allegedly assaulting two fellow guests at the exclusive Carlton Club in London the previous night.

As well as calling for Mr Pincher, who now sits as an independent in the Commons, to “go now for sake of the town,” the group of seven councillors who have formed Independent Future also believes a vote-of-no-confidence in the MP should be debated by the council.

Councillor Rosey Claymore, one of six members initially on Tamworth Council who took the decision to leave the Conservative benches to form an independent group on August 8, said: “Our town and its residents deserve an active MP who will campaign for issues on our behalf, represent us in Westminster and help support our desire to improve the opportunities for those who live and work here.

“For the first time in generations this is no longer the case and it’s just not good enough.”

Fellow Glascote councillor Dennis Box added: “Chris Pincher used to be an excellent MP who was good for the town, but his actions have brought Tamworth’s name into disrepute.

“He now needs to do the honourable thing and resign.”

A group spokesperson said the councillors “resolve to stay” ended when they were asked to remain silent over the alleged actions of Mr Pincher.

“We all felt this was something we could not do and we are happy to confirm that we are calling for his immediate resignation,” the spokesperson said.

