04 Oct 2022

Lawyers quit Scottish Covid-19 inquiry

04 Oct 2022 10:25 PM

Four lawyers working on the Scottish Covid-19 inquiry have quit, it has been confirmed.

The announcement they have left follows the resignation of Lady Poole, the inquiry’s chairwoman, who was said to be leaving for personal reasons.

A spokesman for the Scottish Covid-19 inquiry said: “We can confirm that four members of the counsel team have left the inquiry.

“We are immensely grateful for their contribution to the inquiry’s progress and wish them every success.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “A public inquiry operates independently of ministers. As a result, the procedure, conduct and operation of the inquiry, including staffing and counsel appointments, are matters for the chair.

“The Scottish Government is keen to help ensure the excellent progress made so far by the inquiry is continued. Consequently, work to appoint a new chair is being progressed at pace.

“The Deputy First Minister has already spoken with the Lord President about arrangements for appointing a new judicial chair.

“Having advised MSPs on Monday he undertook to provide a further update to Parliament about a replacement chair at the earliest opportunity.”

