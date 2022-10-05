Search

05 Oct 2022

How have the papers reacted to the turmoil in the Tory party?

How have the papers reacted to the turmoil in the Tory party?

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Oct 2022 7:44 AM

Liz Truss is set to face the toughest task of her short premiership as she makes her first Tory conference speech as leader.

The Prime Minister will seek to restore Tory morale after a conference which has seen a U-turn over a totemic tax policy, Cabinet dissent and the threat of another major split over the level of benefits.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what the nation’s papers have to say on the turbulence facing Ms Truss and her party.

The Daily Telegraph laments the impact that factional divides are having on the Conservative party, with associate editor Gordon Rayner questioning if the Tories have “now become ungovernable?”

He writes: “After 12 years in power, the party is so riven with factional divides, so full of disgruntled big beasts and so ill-disciplined that Ms Truss faces very real uncertainty about whether she can get any of her key policies through the House of Commons.

“The problem for Ms Truss, as with (Boris) Johnson and (Theresa) May, is that she has been thrown straight into the job of Prime Minister at a time when the party has started to take power for granted.

“In contrast, David Cameron had been leader in opposition for five years by the time he entered No 10, meaning he’d had time to mould the parliamentary party and went into government leading a party hungry for power and easily disciplined.”

In a leading article, The Times calls on Ms Truss to learn from the “chaos” of her early premiership.

“To restore her authority in the party and the country, she will need to acknowledge more fully than she has yet been prepared to do, that serious mistakes have been made,” the paper states.

“There are more than two years of this parliament left to run, which means she still has time to change perceptions. But to do that she needs to signal today that she understands that the single most important challenge facing her government now is to win back the confidence of voters and investors that the Conservative Party can be trusted with the stewardship of the economy.”

However, the Daily Mail places the blame for the party’s current turmoil squarely on the “rebellious MPs… already plotting to topple” the Prime Minister.

The paper says in an editorial: “This must stop. A paralysed Government benefits only Labour.

“Miss Truss understands perfectly that Britain’s prosperity depends on urgently jump-starting our lethargic economy.

“We wish her well today. We’d like nothing more than to hear a rousing, visionary speech that reimposes her authority, silences dissenters, and starts a new chapter for her premiership – and the country.”

The Daily Express is similarly in Ms Truss’s corner, as it calls on Tory MPs, voters and the wider public to get behind the PM’s “plan for Britain’s renewal”.

The paper comments: “Her vision of a much more prosperous United Kingdom is one that we can all get behind.

“It is extraordinary and regrettable that the first conference of Ms Truss’s premiership has been marred by talk of divisions and plotting.

“The country desperately needs the type of growth that she wants to deliver – and that requires political stability and clear leadership; every MP and minister has a role to play in restoring confidence in our economy and the UK’s future.

“Voters want their elected leaders to put the national interest first. Today, they should back Ms Truss’s plan for Britain’s renewal and cheer her on.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media