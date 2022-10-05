Primal Scream and Dexys stars record song in support of striking railway workers

Music stars are recording a song in support of railway workers embroiled in a bitter dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie and Andrew Innes, Dexys Midnight Runners stars Kevin Rowland and Sean Read, and Jesus and Mary Chain bassist Douglas Hart have joined forces to produce a song and a video.

They are working on the song, called Enough Is Enough, to highlight their backing for strikes by rail workers and against austerity.

Music legends back @RMTunion strike action:Rail union RMT has welcomed support for Saturday’s strike (October 8) from artists from @ScreamOfficial , @DexysOfficial and the Jesus and Mary Chain.#SupportRailWorkers – Read more here 👇https://t.co/8LjbbtzfDE — RMT (@RMTunion) October 5, 2022

Kevin Rowland said the Rail, Maritime and Transport union’s battle for workplace justice had been an inspiration for millions of people.

“RMT has been leading the way on behalf of working people and now other unions are joining the fight against low pay and this Government that is trying to screw working people into the ground,” he said.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch will make a guest appearance on the track, with some of his now famous responses to questions from the media.

“My union is thrilled that musical legends such as Primal Scream and Dexys and others want to support workers in struggle,” he said.

“It shows the growing amount of support for social justice and the fact that trade unions are the only thing that stand in the way of endless austerity and poverty.”

The song will be released at the end of October.