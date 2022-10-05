Search

05 Oct 2022

Spring trial for man accused of trying to harm Queen with crossbow

Spring trial for man accused of trying to harm Queen with crossbow

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Oct 2022 11:55 AM

A man accused of trying to harm the Queen after allegedly being caught with a loaded crossbow at Windsor Castle is to stand trial next spring.

Jaswant Singh Chail was detained in the castle grounds on Christmas Day last year when the Queen was in residence.

The 20-year-old was allegedly wearing a hood and mask and carrying a crossbow loaded with a bolt.

He was arrested and charged with three offences, including one offence under the Treason Act.

The charge under Section Two of the Act states that “on December 25 2021 at Windsor Castle, near to the person of the Queen, you did wilfully produce or have a loaded crossbow with intent to use the same to injure the person of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, or to alarm her Majesty”.

He is also charged with making a threat to kill the Queen to Kashmir Chail and others on the same date intending they “would fear said threat to be carried out”.

He is further accused of having a loaded crossbow, an offensive weapon, in a public place.

On Wednesday, Chail appeared at the Old Bailey via video-link for a plea and case management hearing.

Wearing a black hooded top and matching T-shirt, the former supermarket worker spoke to confirm his name and date of birth.

The plea hearing was put off to a date to be fixed in December for further evidence to be obtained.

Mr Justice Sweeney also set a provisional trial for March 20 next year to last two to three weeks.

The defendant, from Southampton in Hampshire, was remanded in custody.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media