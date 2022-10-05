King welcomes Australia’s Governor of Victoria to Balmoral

The King has held an audience with Australia’s Governor of Victoria.
The monarch, who is just under a month into his reign, welcomed Linda Dessau to Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands.
Charles III, who is also King of Australia, wore a grey suit with a burgundy patterned tie and pocket handkerchief.
He smiled, standing with his hands behind his back, as he posed for photographs with Ms Dessau in the library at Balmoral on Wednesday morning.
Ms Dessau, who was a family court judge, has been in the role since 2015 when she became the first female governor of the state in south-eastern Australia.
She acts as the monarch’s representative in Victoria, which includes the city of Melbourne.
