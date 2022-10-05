Search

05 Oct 2022

Kate visits mothers and babies at maternity unit

Kate visits mothers and babies at maternity unit

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Oct 2022 1:55 PM

The Princess of Wales has met mothers and babies on a solo visit to a maternity unit.

Mother of three Kate, dressed in a sunshine yellow belted dress with her hair down, toured the Royal Surrey County Hospital in Guildford on Wednesday to hear about the holistic support it provides to pregnant women and new mothers.

Its NHS maternity unit delivers and cares for around 3,000 babies a year, and it received a Unicef baby friendly initiative gold award in 2022 for its outstanding work on infant-feeding and parent-child relationships.

Kate gave birth to all three of her children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – at the private Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London.

The visit was Kate’s first major solo engagement since being made the Princess of Wales by the King, the day after the death of the late Queen.

Early years care will continue to be a major focus in her role as the Princess of Wales, and the visit is part of a series by Kate and her husband William this week to showcase their continuing key interests.

The princess donned a medical face mask as she toured the unit.

She was also visiting the hospital’s special care baby unit (SCBU) which provides specialist neonatal care for tiny and premature babies to meet a family who were helped to bond with their baby.

The SCBU is one of only a few units nationally which has the ability for mothers to remain close to their babies at all times through round-the-clock cot side sleeping facilities.

Staff also encourage parents to take part in the care of their premature babies as much as possible, including bathing, feeding and nappy changing.

The princess also met a mother who was supported by the hospital’s Jasmine Team which works with women affected by mental health illnesses during pregnancy and post-natally.

Kate is passionate about supporting the mental wellbeing of mothers, and recently became patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media