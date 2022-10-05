King expresses deep sadness over Indonesia football stadium disaster

The King has sent his “heartfelt condolences” to the President of Indonesia and families affected by the Malang football stadium disaster.

Charles III, in a message to Joko Widodo signed Charles R, wrote: “My wife and I were deeply saddened to hear of the loss of life and injuries at the football match in Malang on 1 October.

“I offer my heartfelt condolences to you, the families affected and the people of the Republic of Indonesia at this difficult time.”

A message from The King to the President of Indonesia following the recent football stadium disaster in Malang. pic.twitter.com/O39H5W8TDe — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 5, 2022

At least 131 people died in what was one the world’s worst stadium disasters.

Hundreds of others were injured in the aftermath of home team Arema FC’s loss to rivals Persebaya Surabaya at the overcrowded stadium late on Saturday in Malang, East Java.

The crush took place after police tear-gassed fans who invaded the pitch.

Delays in unlocking the gates after violence broke out contributed to the disaster, the Football Association of Indonesia has said.