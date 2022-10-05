Search

05 Oct 2022

William meets Southgate ahead of World Cup campaign during football centre visit

William meets Southgate ahead of World Cup campaign during football centre visit

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Oct 2022 3:21 PM

The Prince of Wales has met England manager Gareth Southgate ahead of final preparations for next month’s World Cup.

The Three Lions will be kicking off their campaign on November 21, with William speaking to the head coach during his visit to St George’s Park, near Burton-upon-Trent, on Wednesday.

The prince, who is president of the Football Association, spent 15 minutes in private with Southgate in a boot room at the national football centre in Staffordshire.

It is understood the pair discussed the England team’s preparation for the upcoming campaign, with the head coach thanking William for visiting, and highlighting the centre’s decade of work.

Southgate also expressed his condolences to the prince on the loss of his grandmother, the Queen, and spoke of his admiration for the way the royal family had conducted themselves.

William had been on a tour of the sprawling training facility to mark its 10th anniversary as the home of England’s teams.

As well as the base for the senior men’s, women’s, para and development squads, the centre boasts training, grassroots, sports science and coach education facilities aimed at strengthening the game at every level.

At a wet and blustery St George’s Park, the prince first met with members of England’s senior men’s deaf team as they underwent a training session.

Speaking with players, he raised a laugh when referencing head coach Andy Smith’s roots north of the English border, asking the sign language interpreter “do you add a Scottish accent?”

The players have to remove their cochlear implants before every match, with William asking if that was “isolating”, but was told squad members get used to it.

He then watched the Everton in the Community squad – who will be representing England at the Street Child World Cup in Doha, Qatar – put through their paces, telling them: “I wish I was going with you.”

The prince also watched Midlands teams drawn from schools, representing Birmingham City, Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Bromwich Albion, Walsall, Derby County, Nottingham Forest, Port Vale, Shrewsbury Town – and his beloved Aston Villa – playing in a tournament.

He chatted with Birmingham schoolgirl Nesia Joao, 10, from Edgbaston, who was there representing Villa with fellow All Saints Multi-Academy Trust pupils.

She told reporters: “He asked if we were winning the tournament, and how many goals we had.

“Then he told us Villa was his favourite team and didn’t want us to let him down.

“We promised not to.”

She added: “At first I thought he would all be like strict, because he’s in the royal family and has to follow these guidelines.

“But afterwards he was talkative, fun and a nice guy.

“My Dad will be really proud.”

Later on, William watched England para footballers take on West Bromwich Albion counterparts in a fast-paced game of powerchair, played with a larger ball.

After the game, the prince told the players: “I am amazed and impressed, I haven’t seen it before, but it’s incredible.”

When he said: “I’ll have to come and watch the tournament,” one of the powerchair squad raised a laugh from William when he replied: “No pressure then!”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media