06 Oct 2022

Mortuary abuser David Fuller enters no plea to 16 further charges

06 Oct 2022 12:55 PM

A double murderer who sexually abused dead bodies in hospital mortuaries has appeared in court charged with 16 further offences.

David Fuller, 68, beat and strangled Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, to death before sexually assaulting them in two separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, in 1987.

He also filmed himself abusing corpses, including a nine-year-old girl, two 16-year-olds, and a 100-year-old woman, over 12 years before his arrest in December 2020.

On Tuesday Fuller was charged with 12 more counts of sexual penetration of a corpse, and four counts of possession of extreme pornography.

Fuller appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning via video link from HMP Frankland.

He was wearing a grey prison-issue jumper and looked down at the table in front of him while the charges were read to him.

Fuller spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, current residence, and to enter no plea to all 16 charges.

They include the sexual penetration of a corpse, possessing an extreme pornographic image involving sexual interference with a corpse and taking indecent images of children.

Fuller will be remanded in custody at HMP Frankland and is set to appear again at Maidstone Crown Court on November 3.

