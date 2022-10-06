Transport for London adds electric bikes to hire scheme

Electric bikes have been added to Transport for London’s (TfL) cycle hire scheme.

The capital’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, said it is a “momentous moment for cycling” in the capital.

TfL has made 500 e-bikes available to hire from 800 Santander Cycles docking stations.

They cost £3.30 per 30-minute ride – twice the price of standard bikes.

Mr Khan said: “I am delighted to see our first ever Santander Cycles e-bikes in action on London’s streets today, and to join Londoners riding these e-bikes around our city on their first day.

“Their launch is another momentous moment for cycling in London after a record-breaking year for TfL’s Santander Cycles which saw over 12.5 million hires.

“The new e-bikes have an important role to play in breaking down some of the barriers that prevent Londoners from getting on a bike, whether that be fitness, age or length of journey.

“I’m determined to make cycling as accessible as possible as we continue building a safer, greener, more prosperous London for everyone.”

Several private companies have launched e-bikes which do not need to be hired from or left at docking stations in London.

TfL increased charges for its standard bikes for the first time since 2013 on September 12.