Arsonist’s chilling voicenote outlining plan to kill neighbours read in court

A chilling voicenote recorded by an arsonist in the days before he killed two of his neighbours in a fire has been played to a courtroom packed with bereaved relatives and survivors.

Hakeem Kigundu, 32, previously admitted pouring petrol over the ground floor of Rowe Court in Reading, Berkshire, and starting the blaze which killed Richard Burgess, 46, and Neil Morris, 45, while injuring two others on December 15 last year.

During his sentencing at Reading Crown Court on Thursday, Kigundu bowed his head so his face was not visible to dozens of residents who were present as prosecutor Alison Morgan described what led to the attack.

She said that for several months before the fire residents had complained about Kigundu’s anti-social behaviour, which included playing loud music through the night, and his landlord served him an eviction notice in October.

Kigundu, a Ugandan national believed to have entered the UK illegally using his brother’s passport, was told he had to leave Rowe Court by December 14 – the day before the fire.

Ms Morgan said that around the same time, Kigundu also lost his job as a BT fibre optic engineer, and he was “angry”.

The court heard a voice note recorded by Kigundu on December 9, in which he appeared to state his intention to cause the “death” of his neighbours, some of whom had complained about his antisocial behaviour and who he referred to as “persistent c****”.

Ms Morgan said: “The prosecution’s case is that in the early hours of December 15, 2021, the defendant, Hakeem Kigundu, carried out a premeditated and devastating attack in the way of arson, with the intention of killing and harming as many people as he could.

“This event had been carefully planned by him in the days and weeks before, including sourcing significant amounts of petrol.

“In a message recorded six days before that attack, he also revealed his hatred of those around him and his desire to cause their deaths.

“That catastrophic fire led to the deaths of Neil Morris and Richard Burgess.

“Both were unable to escape the overwhelming effects of the fire, the smoke and the flames. Others were left with no option but to jump from the building.”

Kigundu previously pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, two counts of causing grievous bodily harm and one count of arson with intent to endanger life.

His defence lawyer is also due to address the court.