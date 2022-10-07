Search

07 Oct 2022

Campaigners protest with dead fish to highlight ‘tragedy’ of salmon industry

Campaigners protest with dead fish to highlight ‘tragedy’ of salmon industry

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Oct 2022 2:25 PM

Campaigners have held a protest outside the Scottish Parliament blindfolded and gagged with dead fish to highlight the “environmental tragedy” of salmon fishing.

The Ocean Rebellion activists staged the action in the pools outside Holyrood, carrying briefcases with “War on wild fish”, “farmed salmon” and “dirty money” emblazoned on them, in a bid to highlight the “deliberate blindness” of the Scottish Government.

Dressed in pinstripe suits, campaigners also made a last minute plea to SNP conference delegates and leaders to end the “war” on wild fish.

Caitlin Macleod, from Ocean Rebellion, said the Scottish Government’s approach to the coastline and sea life is an “ecological disaster”.

She added: “It has ignored the Scottish Parliament which formally called for a halt to expansion until the problems are addressed, and at the demand of its cronies in offshore companies, is planning to double the size of the disgusting salmon industry within eight years.

“We need a revolution in Scottish marine politics, with protection and participation replacing Scottish Government-sponsored corporate pillage.”

Ocean Rebellion says the Scottish Parliament had demanded that “urgent and meaningful action” should be taken to address problems with regulations as well as fish health and environmental issues before the industry can expand, and accused the Government of refusing to act on the warnings.

The group has called for a halt to caged salmon fishing in Scotland.

The group claim whales, dolphins and porpoises are “unlawfully” disturbed with submarine smoke alarms designed to startle seals, and the salmon industry dumps harmful chemicals into Scotland’s marine environment.

Ocean Rebellion’s Roc Sandford said: “Scotland is a beautiful, proud country. Our destruction of the environmental heritage on which so many of our jobs depend will ruin this for future generations.

“I don’t want to see more dead zones caused by salmon farming – it’s time to throw these profiteering corporations out of our magnificent waters.”

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media