Search

07 Oct 2022

Sturgeon: It is absurd I’ve had no contact from Truss since she entered No 10

Sturgeon: It is absurd I’ve had no contact from Truss since she entered No 10

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Oct 2022 4:02 PM

Nicola Sturgeon has said it is “absurd” she has not heard from Prime Minister Liz Truss since she took office.

Speaking to the BBC ahead of the SNP conference, the Scottish First Minister said she has not had a call or meeting with Ms Truss since she entered Number 10 last month.

There were conversations between the two when they met during events commemorating the death of the Queen, the First Minister said, but nothing official.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I don’t know whether that is arrogance, lack of respect, or insecurity, or whatever it is. It’s not the right way to do Government in a grown up way.

“I hope we will see a change. I’ll do my best to work with Liz Truss as constructively as possible, or whoever comes after because we can’t take anything for granted in UK politics these days.

“I spoke to (the PM) David Cameron when I became First Minister within hours.

“I spoke to Theresa May and Boris Johnson shortly after they became prime minister. For reasons best known to herself, Liz Truss hasn’t engaged with the devolved administrations.”

The First Minister said the lack of an official meeting is “absurd”.

She said: “I’ll meet with her, I’ll speak to her, but let’s just underline how absurd it is that a UK Prime Minister doesn’t seem to want to work with – other than in rhetoric – the devolved administrations in the rest of the UK.”

Relations between Ms Truss and the First Minister have been fraught in recent months, with the Prime Minister telling a Tory hustings event that Ms Sturgeon was an “attention seeker” who should be “ignored”.

The First Minister, further straining the ties between the two, said during an appearance at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe the only conversation she had with Ms Truss was at Cop26 in Glasgow, where she claimed the then foreign secretary asked her how to get into Vogue magazine.

A spokeswoman for the UK Government said: “The Prime Minister has made clear the UK Government’s priority is to deliver economic growth across the union and to work together on shared issues including energy security.

“UK Government ministers, including the minister for intergovernmental relations, along with officials, are continuing to engage regularly with their devolved counterparts.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media