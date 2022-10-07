Search

07 Oct 2022

Minister to overturn decision to scrap free remembrance services train travel

Minister to overturn decision to scrap free remembrance services train travel

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Oct 2022 10:55 PM

The Transport Secretary intends to overturn a decision to scrap free train travel for military personnel attending remembrance services this year.

The Government was said to have revoked the offer, funded by the public purse in 2021, because the cost to the taxpayer would be “too great”.

But the PA news agency understands neither Anne-Marie Trevelyan nor her ministers signed off on this, and the Secretary of State is looking at reversing the move.

In response to the suggestion the offer had been scrapped, she tweeted: “As a proud champion of our armed forces, I’m appalled by reports veterans would pay for their travel to commemorate the fallen. Incorrect.

“Our #ArmedForcesCovenant is a commitment to go the extra mile for our military. Train travel for veterans for remembrance remains free.”

Former transport secretary Grant Shapps had said ministers should “urgently” review the decision.

“Our military veterans have given of themselves to protect us all,” he said.

“It cannot be right to remove this small piece of recognition for their service to the country.”

He later welcomed Ms Trevelyan’s assurance that travel for remembrance would remain free, writing: “Good job.”

The Guardian, which ran the initial report on the offer being scrapped, said it had seen an internal briefing for staff by the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents rail companies, stating that the possible cost for this year was “seen as too great a loss to taxpayers”.

“Anyone enquiring if the free travel offer will be in place for 2022 should sensitively be told that it is not possible to offer free travel this year,” the memo said, according to the newspaper.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media