08 Oct 2022

‘Cheeky’ and ‘affectionate’ long-term RSPCA residents looking for new homes

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Oct 2022 12:55 PM

A group of RSPCA rescue dogs are hoping to find new homes as part of an Adoptober campaign being run this month by the animal welfare charity.

October has been renamed by staff seeking new owners for 11 of its “cheeky” and “affectionate” furry residents who have been with the RSPCA for a combined 15-and-a-half years.

“Loving and affectionate” lurcher Clover is one of the dogs hoping to find her “forever home” after living at the RSPCA Bristol Animal Rescue Centre for around 18 months.

“She’s an active and clever girl who loves spending time with people and playing with bouncy balls,” the charity said.

“She’s got a high chase instinct so will need to be kept on the lead when out walking but loves to run free in a secure garden or paddock.

“This loving and affectionate girl is looking for her perfect match and would ideally like an adult-only home without other pets.”

Four-year-old terrier Yoko, who has been described as a “cheeky chap with a big personality” hopes to find an owner who shares his “strong hunting drive”.

Having been at Cotswolds Dogs & Cats Home in Gloucestershire since May 2021, the charity hopes his next home is with someone who is able to keep up with Yoko’s playful and active nature.

Meanwhile, six-year-old Joe and eight-year-old Zac are Alaskan malamutes who have been looked after by the RSPCA Birmingham Animal Centre for 18 months and would preferably live with owners without other pets or children, and who understand their breed.

The RSPCA said its network of 14 national rehoming centres and branches, which includes a further 45 animal shelters, rehomed 26,945 animals in 2021, an 8% drop from the previous year, while abandonments are on the rise.

More information about how to rehome a pet can be found at www.rspca.org.uk/findapet.

