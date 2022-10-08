Search

08 Oct 2022

Buchanan clan crowns chief for first time since 1681

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Oct 2022 3:25 PM

The ancient clans of Scotland reunited from across the globe to crown the first Buchanan chief in more than 340 years.

John Michael Baillie-Hamilton Buchanan was appointed as the true heir and chief of the clan in an inauguration ceremony at Cambusmore, Callander on Saturday.

Mr Buchanan is the manager of the Cambusmore Estate in the Scottish Highlands and has four children – Angus, Bruce, Lucy and Rory.

It is the first time the clan has come together in centuries as the last Buchanan chief, John, died in 1681 without a male heir.

It has a global community of more than five million members, making it one of Scotland’s oldest and most prestigious clans.

Joined by international representatives of the clan’s movement and representatives from 10 clans, the chief of Clan Buchanan pledged to transform the community into the modern era while restoring ancient traditions.

His first act was to restore the clan parliament to explore the future of the Buchanan clan and discuss how traditions can be celebrated in the modern day.

He said: “This is a turning point in our clan’s history.

“For centuries our traditions were confined to the history books so it’s truly humbling that members of Clan Buchanan and our good friends from other clans have reunited to celebrate with us.

“I have pledged to bring Clan Buchanan into the modern era by restoring our ancient traditions and championing the values, relevance and importance of the global community we represent.

“For centuries our clan had no chief or clan parliament, so this is the start of a new era for Clan Buchanan.”

Kevin Buchanan, vice president of the Clan Buchanan Society based in California, said: “It’s fantastic to be here representing Clan Buchanan members from the USA.

“Our clan is spread across the globe but today we’ve united to make it relevant in the modern day while restoring our ancient traditions.

“This has been such a historic moment in Scotland – I’m proud to be part of it.”

It took decades of genealogical research conducted by renowned genealogist Hugh Peskett to identify the new chief.

The chief’s inauguration included the Balmoral Bonnet hat featuring three golden eagle feathers, the more contemporary style of headwear now used by Scottish clan chiefs.

And he was presented with the recreated clan jewels, including the chief’s signet ring bearing the Buchanan coat of arms, based on those historically thought to be used for this type of ancient ceremony.

