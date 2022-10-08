Search

08 Oct 2022

SNP members back abortion buffer zones

SNP members back abortion buffer zones

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Oct 2022 6:20 PM

Members of the SNP have backed the push to implement abortion buffer zones.

On the first day of the party’s conference, delegates voted “overwhelmingly” to pass a motion which seeks to “ensure that national buffer zone legislation is enacted to protect those who are attending reproductive medicine clinics/hospitals offering abortion services”.

The Scottish Government has pledged to support Green MSP Gillian Mackay in her attempts to implement buffer zones after a number of high profile instances of protests – sometimes described as “vigils” by participants – outside places where abortions are offered.

Women’s health minister Maree Todd spoke in favour of the motion, while MSP John Mason urged delegates to “remit back” the motion.

The MSP was recently disciplined by the party for his stance on the issue, having previously said he visited one of the protests, and told members on the conference floor the party had historically been a “big tent” party accepting of different views.

“I would urge delegates to consider a remit back, first as we want to be an open, inclusive party, rather than a rigid and narrow one, who want to include everyone who supports independence whether they are pro-choice or pro-life,” he said.

Mr Mason also said the current 24-week abortion limit “does seem to be out of line with modern medicine”.

Speaking after the Glasgow Shettleston MSP, the minister said: “Let me be absolutely crystal clear – I believe that women have the right to choose when and if they have children.”

“Conference, support the motion, oppose the remit back and stand up for women’s rights,” she added.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media