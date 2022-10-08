SNP members back abortion buffer zones

Members of the SNP have backed the push to implement abortion buffer zones.

On the first day of the party’s conference, delegates voted “overwhelmingly” to pass a motion which seeks to “ensure that national buffer zone legislation is enacted to protect those who are attending reproductive medicine clinics/hospitals offering abortion services”.

The Scottish Government has pledged to support Green MSP Gillian Mackay in her attempts to implement buffer zones after a number of high profile instances of protests – sometimes described as “vigils” by participants – outside places where abortions are offered.

Women’s health minister Maree Todd spoke in favour of the motion, while MSP John Mason urged delegates to “remit back” the motion.

The MSP was recently disciplined by the party for his stance on the issue, having previously said he visited one of the protests, and told members on the conference floor the party had historically been a “big tent” party accepting of different views.

“I would urge delegates to consider a remit back, first as we want to be an open, inclusive party, rather than a rigid and narrow one, who want to include everyone who supports independence whether they are pro-choice or pro-life,” he said.

Mr Mason also said the current 24-week abortion limit “does seem to be out of line with modern medicine”.

Speaking after the Glasgow Shettleston MSP, the minister said: “Let me be absolutely crystal clear – I believe that women have the right to choose when and if they have children.”

“Conference, support the motion, oppose the remit back and stand up for women’s rights,” she added.