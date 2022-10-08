Humza Yousaf branded ‘shameful’ after comment to protesting nurses

Scottish Labour has branded the Health Secretary “shameful” after he told Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members “let’s not patronise each other”.

Humza Yousaf spoke with dozens of RCN members as they held a protest outside the SNP conference in Aberdeen.

It comes after the RCN opened a ballot of members on Thursday that could result in staff taking strike action for the first time in Scotland.

Check your details today to make sure you receive your NHS pay ballot: https://t.co/7hJaBrg5pv ✔️Postal address ✔️Employer/workplace ✔️Email address ✔️Job title #FairPayForNursing pic.twitter.com/Njpjb4uCc3 — The RCN (@theRCN) October 8, 2022

A 5% pay offer was resoundingly rejected in the summer, with the union campaigning for an offer equal to “inflation plus 5%” – about a 15% increase.

In the exchange, captured by journalists, one protester told the Health Secretary: “We have a responsibility to our patients, and if you’re not going to listen to us – we’re their advocates, it’s part of our code of conduct, and if we have concerns about patient care and patient safety, our responsibility is to say to you that this is not acceptable.

“We’re saying this to you and you’re not listening. I can assure you that if you do not come back with something that’s much, much more acceptable with regards to an offer, then there would be many, many people who would never have gone on strike before, and they are willing now.”

“Patients are already in harm’s way” Members of @RCNScot challenge Health Secretary @HumzaYousaf outside #SNP22 They say they don’t feel valued and have been disrespected by the most recent pay offer pic.twitter.com/3OMnIprUaL — Alan Smith (@Political_AlanS) October 8, 2022

Another added: “Hearing and listening are two different things.”

Mr Yousaf replied: “I know that. Let’s not patronise each other.”

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said: “This is shockingly out-of-touch from this woeful excuse of a Health Secretary.

“Humza Yousaf is breaking all the records for incompetence in a government that has had its fair share of poor ministers.

“To talk to frontline nurses like this is shameful.

“Make no mistake, it is the failures of this SNP government that have forced nurses to consider industrial action.

“Nicola Sturgeon must put Mr Yousaf in special measures – now.”