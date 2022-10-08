Search

08 Oct 2022

Humza Yousaf branded ‘shameful’ after comment to protesting nurses

Humza Yousaf branded ‘shameful’ after comment to protesting nurses

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Oct 2022 7:25 PM

Scottish Labour has branded the Health Secretary “shameful” after he told Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members “let’s not patronise each other”.

Humza Yousaf spoke with dozens of RCN members as they held a protest outside the SNP conference in Aberdeen.

It comes after the RCN opened a ballot of members on Thursday that could result in staff taking strike action for the first time in Scotland.

A 5% pay offer was resoundingly rejected in the summer, with the union campaigning for an offer equal to “inflation plus 5%” – about a 15% increase.

In the exchange, captured by journalists, one protester told the Health Secretary: “We have a responsibility to our patients, and if you’re not going to listen to us – we’re their advocates, it’s part of our code of conduct, and if we have concerns about patient care and patient safety, our responsibility is to say to you that this is not acceptable.

“We’re saying this to you and you’re not listening. I can assure you that if you do not come back with something that’s much, much more acceptable with regards to an offer, then there would be many, many people who would never have gone on strike before, and they are willing now.”

Another added: “Hearing and listening are two different things.”

Mr Yousaf replied: “I know that. Let’s not patronise each other.”

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said: “This is shockingly out-of-touch from this woeful excuse of a Health Secretary.

“Humza Yousaf is breaking all the records for incompetence in a government that has had its fair share of poor ministers.

“To talk to frontline nurses like this is shameful.

“Make no mistake, it is the failures of this SNP government that have forced nurses to consider industrial action.

“Nicola Sturgeon must put Mr Yousaf in special measures – now.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media