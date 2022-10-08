Search

08 Oct 2022

World Porridge Making Champion ‘delighted’ to secure victory for second time

World Porridge Making Champion ‘delighted’ to secure victory for second time

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Oct 2022 7:55 PM

A woman who runs a cafe has proved that she knows how to make porridge taste “just right” after claiming her second victory in the World Porridge Making Championship.

Lisa Williams, who runs Stennetts Community Cafe in Trimley St Mary in Suffolk, took home the coveted Golden Spurtle Trophy for her take on the traditional breakfast dish, after a contest on Saturday in Carrbridge in the Scottish Highlands.

No stranger to proving her porridge making credentials, Ms Williams also took home the trophy in 2019.

“I can’t put into words how delighted I am,” she said.

“I came to Carrbridge thinking that I was saying goodbye to the Golden Spurtle trophy, and I can’t believe that I am taking it home with me again.

“It has been so lovely being back in the village seeing everyone.

“There’s great camaraderie amongst the competitors, and the whole event is so friendly and welcoming.”

All 26 competitors needed to make traditional porridge using just three ingredients – oatmeal, water and salt – with judges scrutinising everything from texture to colour and taste.

One of the judges – former Gleneagles executive chef Neil Mugg – said that Ms Williams’ porridge was “really well made, rich, flavourful, well seasoned and the perfect consistency”.

For those who wanted to be more creative with oats, the title of Speciality Porridge Champion was awarded to the competitor who made the best sweet or savoury dish which combines oatmeal with any other ingredients of their choosing.

Highlights for that category include curry porridge with naan and chicken on it; a coconut, chia seed and turmeric rendition of the popular Scottish dish; and even oats mixed with edible insects.

However, these creations were no match for the winning entry by Chris Young, owner of street food and events caterer The Rolling Stove.

He made porridge noodles in two ways, with hand-dived seared scallops and caramelised flags.

Karen Henderson, the main organiser of the competition, said: “It has been wonderful to have porridge fans, their supporters and so many visitors in a very packed Carrbridge village hall for today’s competition.

“What started very much as a small local event has grown to be a highlight of Scotland’s food and drink calendar, and it has been fantastic being able to welcome back visitors from around the world again.”

The contest, which is in its 29th year, was held in person for the first time in three years, having taken place virtually in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid pandemic.

Alan Meikle, director of sponsors at Hamlyns of Scotland, added “we have loved seeing everyone’s passion for porridge, and the versatility of oats at this year’s championships”.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media